Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $200,000.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $397.70 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.06.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after buying an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Illumina by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $923,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $912,922,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Illumina by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $616,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.