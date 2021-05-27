Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%.

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRG opened at $20.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

