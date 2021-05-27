Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Director Ronald J. Gafford Sells 3,788 Shares

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,086.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ACA opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.94 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average of $59.79.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

ACA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Gabelli raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at about $2,921,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 9.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 49.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

