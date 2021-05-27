Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Director Ronald J. Gafford Sells 3,788 Shares

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,086.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE ACA opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.94 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average of $59.79.
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ACA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Gabelli raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at about $2,921,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 9.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 49.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
Arcosa Company Profile
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.
