Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 36.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $78,229,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,020,000 after buying an additional 582,960 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $28,698,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $19,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 55,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $6,709,386.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,947.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $14,811,661.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,698 shares of company stock worth $23,358,490. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW opened at $121.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.28 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.52.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.