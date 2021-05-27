Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,621,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,479,000 after buying an additional 3,497,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,723,000 after buying an additional 2,937,861 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after purchasing an additional 935,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.46.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.33 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.