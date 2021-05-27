Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target to $245.00

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NDSN. TheStreet raised Nordson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $232.00.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $215.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.85 and a 200 day moving average of $199.52. Nordson has a 12 month low of $174.59 and a 12 month high of $223.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

