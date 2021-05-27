Brokerages Expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. Vertiv also reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Vertiv by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 519,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 38,350 shares during the period. ROAM Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,837,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,868,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $24.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

