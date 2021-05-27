Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SWIR. TheStreet raised Sierra Wireless from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperformer rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.04.

Shares of SWIR opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.26. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.