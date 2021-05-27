M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter worth $90,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $117,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $61.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.01. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

