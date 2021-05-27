Commerce Bank Takes $242,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,037,303,000 after buying an additional 454,232 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,227,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,223,000 after purchasing an additional 82,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $139,651,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,940,000 after purchasing an additional 221,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $361.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,400.00. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

NYSE TDY opened at $409.37 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.19 and a twelve month high of $457.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.10.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

