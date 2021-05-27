Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,714,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 5,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $103.73 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $72.24 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,483,816 shares in the company, valued at $274,610,696.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $707,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,152 shares of company stock worth $2,324,148 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

