Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 702.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $329.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.54 and a 200-day moving average of $333.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

