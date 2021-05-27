Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 11,322 Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,322 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,403 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,051,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $18,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $15,211,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,088,197 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 237,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIG. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.78.

Transocean stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 3.63. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

