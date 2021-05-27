Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 31,510 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,510 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $31,671,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,381,000 after acquiring an additional 883,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 647,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

WKHS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKHS opened at $9.13 on Thursday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. Analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

