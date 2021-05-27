Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 5,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 561,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

A number of research firms have commented on INVA. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a current ratio of 98.04. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.85. Innoviva had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 73.65%. The business had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Innoviva news, Director George Bickerstaff purchased 10,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innoviva Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

