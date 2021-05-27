Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 5,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 561,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.
A number of research firms have commented on INVA. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a current ratio of 98.04. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.61.
In other Innoviva news, Director George Bickerstaff purchased 10,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Innoviva Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVA)
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.
