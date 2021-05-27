Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 359,715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 109,738 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 106,424 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 728,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 47,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,996,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,738,000 after acquiring an additional 38,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBYI opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $415.32 million, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.30. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBYI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

