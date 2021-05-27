BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.73. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.35). On average, analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,517,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,464,000 after purchasing an additional 397,407 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 5,362,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,300,000 after purchasing an additional 650,410 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 11.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,724,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 382,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,648 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

