BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.
Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.73. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,517,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,464,000 after purchasing an additional 397,407 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 5,362,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,300,000 after purchasing an additional 650,410 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 11.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,724,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 382,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,648 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.
Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.