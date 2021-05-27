Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Update

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 5,760.0% from the April 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
OTCMKTS KIROY opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $17.01.
About Kumba Iron Ore
