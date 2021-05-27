Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Update

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 5,760.0% from the April 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

OTCMKTS KIROY opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $17.01.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

