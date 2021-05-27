easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Update

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 4,275.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ESYJY opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESYJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

