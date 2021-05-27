Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RRGB. Loop Capital upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.33.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $566.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.96. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $28.46.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 105.26% and a negative net margin of 31.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

