Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

VYGR has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.02.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $70,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

