InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 852,400 shares, an increase of 7,720.2% from the April 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 29.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:IHT opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) by 179.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,760 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.10% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

