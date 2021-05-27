Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 45,577 shares.The stock last traded at $12.04 and had previously closed at $12.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $621.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In other news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,438 shares in the company, valued at $393,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $546,080. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,404 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Luther Burbank by 28.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after acquiring an additional 48,399 shares in the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.