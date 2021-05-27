Brokerages Expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Luminex reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,296,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,397 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Luminex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,882,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,965,000 after buying an additional 179,707 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luminex by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,781,000 after buying an additional 49,919 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminex by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,615,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 795,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,369,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMNX opened at $36.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 0.57. Luminex has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 8.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

