-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). EverQuote also posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Shares of EVER opened at $31.56 on Monday. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $38.48.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $92,627.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,183,064.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $715,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,146.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,424 shares of company stock worth $3,311,177 in the last 90 days. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in EverQuote by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in EverQuote by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in EverQuote by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 531,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,926 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

