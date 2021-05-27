Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $331,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ROKU opened at $348.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.49. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.19 and a 1-year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Roku by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.74.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

