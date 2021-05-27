Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to Announce $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will report $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Hancock Whitney reported earnings of ($1.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 183.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 42,108 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HWC opened at $49.08 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.70.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

