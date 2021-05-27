Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Trading Down 4%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $16.92. 11,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,172,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 935,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 132,321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 415.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 244,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

