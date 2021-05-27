MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Up 6.1%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $15.20. Approximately 130,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,601,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

MVIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get MicroVision alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.60 and a beta of 3.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 85.01% and a negative net margin of 711.00%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter valued at $443,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth about $5,042,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,936,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter worth about $1,226,000. Institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.