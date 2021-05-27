Joseph Ennen Sells 50,289 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) Stock

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) Director Joseph Ennen sold 50,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.31, for a total transaction of C$820,415.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,357,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,140,871.35.

Joseph Ennen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SunOpta alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.49, for a total transaction of C$906,295.84.

SunOpta stock opened at C$15.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.42. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.57 and a 1-year high of C$21.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.10.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$267.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$418.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.