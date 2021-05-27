The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Insider Sells $390,228.84 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $390,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of REAL opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 3.09.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arnhold LLC increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The RealReal by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The RealReal by 9.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

