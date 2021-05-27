Sonia Syngal Sells 20,690 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal sold 20,690 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $678,425.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sonia Syngal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Sonia Syngal sold 19,718 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $682,439.98.

On Friday, April 23rd, Sonia Syngal sold 22,253 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $738,354.54.

On Friday, April 9th, Sonia Syngal sold 20,957 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $660,983.78.

On Friday, March 26th, Sonia Syngal sold 16,000 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $468,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $1,026,424.89.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The Gap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Gap by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,760,000 after acquiring an additional 28,465 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 43.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 81,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.16.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

