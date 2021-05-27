Morgan Stanley Upgrades salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) to Overweight

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $229.68 on Tuesday. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.10. The firm has a market cap of $211.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,435 shares of company stock valued at $41,978,975. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $4,525,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,062 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,334 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $43,107,000 after acquiring an additional 53,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

