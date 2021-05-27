Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.84, but opened at $16.47. Genco Shipping & Trading shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 7,403 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $42,161,723.43. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $9,039,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,070,717 shares of company stock valued at $73,339,886. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNK. B. Riley boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.84.

The company has a market cap of $640.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,772,000. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,575,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 345,130 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 273,421 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

