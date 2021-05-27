Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pitney Bowes.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter worth $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter worth $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 162.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 85,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 26.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 389,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 81,291 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBI opened at $8.19 on Monday. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.30 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pitney Bowes (PBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.