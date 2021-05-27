Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $67.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.78.

JCI stock opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $66.69.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

