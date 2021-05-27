Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Barclays

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Urban Outfitters from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,850.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $41.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $717,127.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,887,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

