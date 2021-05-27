Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells $484,824.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $484,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Hollingshead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, James Hollingshead sold 4,800 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $960,000.00.

RMD stock opened at $205.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.38. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $224.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.43.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

