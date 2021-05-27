Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,447,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,677 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.78% of Annexon worth $40,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Annexon by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $95,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,245 shares of company stock worth $372,094.

NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42. Annexon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

