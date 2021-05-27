Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Insider Richard T. Winters Sells 3,293 Shares

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21.

Shares of FOXF opened at $154.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.81. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $67.75 and a 12-month high of $166.88.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fox Factory by 165.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Fox Factory by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

