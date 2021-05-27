Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Insider Richard T. Winters Sells 3,293 Shares

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21.
Shares of FOXF opened at $154.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.81. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $67.75 and a 12-month high of $166.88.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
