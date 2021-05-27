Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Olin were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 701.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.33. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

