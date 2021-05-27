Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,172 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $41,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 11,090.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in ResMed by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on RMD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.43.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,023,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $291,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,728,380. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RMD opened at $205.61 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $224.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

