Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys New Stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,953,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,889,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Lufax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,010,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at $110,896,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,431,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,342,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,237,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rowe started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of LU opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62. Lufax Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

