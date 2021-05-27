Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 75,589 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 803,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,589 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $44,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth $434,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIMC opened at $64.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average of $58.37.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,800 shares of company stock worth $2,048,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

