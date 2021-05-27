Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 647,305 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,808 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $46,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 280,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,038,000 after buying an additional 24,052 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.70.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Haynie sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $265,274.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $48,418.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,123 shares of company stock worth $3,313,694. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IBTX opened at $77.46 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $80.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 31.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.28%.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

