Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,739 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Boston Properties worth $45,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.88.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,600. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $116.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $116.68.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.