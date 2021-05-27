Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MODV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $25,843,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $24,994,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 4th quarter valued at $21,813,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $18,589,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 4th quarter valued at $11,203,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $149.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. ModivCare Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.98 and a 52 week high of $184.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.08.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MODV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

