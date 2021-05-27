Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $159,667.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,684. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on POWI. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

POWI stock opened at $82.13 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $99.05. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average of $81.85.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

