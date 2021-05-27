Texas Permanent School Fund Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Blucora worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCOR shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. Blucora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.42 million, a PE ratio of -1,678.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

