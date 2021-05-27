Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 44.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,791 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $63.28 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,294,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $4,403,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,252,479. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

